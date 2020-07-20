Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz EQS will have a range of 700 kilometres

July 20, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
345 Views
Write a comment
Mercedes-Benz EQS will have a range of 700 kilometres

-         More driving range than Tesla Model S

-         Expected to debut either next year or in 2022

At the annual shareholders meeting of Daimler AG held virtually earlier this month, Ola Kallenius, chairman of the board of management, gave out one new information about the upcoming EQS. The flagship electric sedan will have a driving range of 700 kilometres under the WLTP cycle, claimed Kallenius.

To put things in perspective, the long-range Tesla Model S has a maximum range of 610 kilometres. So the EQS will set a new benchmark in the electric driving range when it arrives either next year or in 2022. However, it is too early to know the powertrain details of the EQS and the carmaker has remained tight-lipped about the technical details as well.

Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Right Front Three Quarter

Interestingly, the EQS Concept showcased last year also claimed a similar driving range. In terms of powertrain, we could expect a bump in power output over the 435bhp available in the EQC electric SUV which is already on sale in the European markets. The development of the EQS has been delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic, stated the German carmaker.

When it arrives, the all-new EQS will face competition from the upcoming new-generation Jaguar XJ which is also going fully electric and is slated to break cover in 2021. The electric BMW 7 Series will join the competition - it will be based on the next-generation model. And the Audi E-Tron GT which is currently under development for 2024 reveal.

Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Right Rear Three Quarter
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • New S-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz New S-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

In this episode, Vikrant Singh talks to the Managi ...

17 Likes
1619 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

591 Likes
52322 Views

