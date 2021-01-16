Mercedes-Benz EQA all-electric SUV to be globally unveiled on 20 January

- The EQA will share the feature list with the GLA

- To be globally unveiled on 20 January, 2021

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz will globally unveil its all-electric SUV, the EQA in India on 20 January, 2021. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQA will share the feature list with the GLA. The company will first introduce a 188bhp producing electric motor, followed by a 268bhp, and the all-wheel-drive variant will be introduced at a later date.

The EQC electric SUV will get Electric Intelligence navigation system that is capable of calculating the fastest route to the destination. Additionally, based on the ongoing range simulations, necessary charging stops are taken into account. The system also accounts for factors such as topography and the weather, thereby making it easier for anyone who is initially deciding on an all-electric vehicle to get started.

More details about the Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV will be known post its official unveiling. The electric SUV will go on sale in the European market in the spring of 2021.