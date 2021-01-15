Discounts up to Rs 59,000 on Mahindra XUV500, XUV300, and Scorpio in January 2021

Select Mahindra dealerships are offering huge discounts this month. Customers are being offered benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, extended warranty, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra XUV500 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The SUV is offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 for the W5 and W7 variants, as well as Rs 20,000 for the W9 and W11 variants, each. The Scorpio can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The M2 variant gets an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000, while the M4 and M6 get an additional cash discount of Rs 15,000, each. The Bolero can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and a fourth-year shield warranty.

The petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV300 are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,5000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The diesel variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth Rs 5,000.