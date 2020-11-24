CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Subscribe extends to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe extends to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    633 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe extends to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

    -Maruti Subscribe now available in a total of nine cities

    -Customers can choose from Nexa and Arena range of products

    Maruti Suzuki India and Orix Infrastructure Ltd joint venture – ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ have further expanded its service to four new cities – Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The subscription program initially rolled out in September is now available for patrons in a total of nine cities across the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    Under the Maruti Subscribe initiative, customers can use a brand-new car for a pre-determined tenure of 24, 36 and 48 months against an all-inclusive monthly fee which covers vehicle maintenance, OEM approved spare parts and accessories, road side assistance and insurance for the availed period. The monthly tariffs for the Swift LXI variant in Mumbai starts from Rs 15,368 for a period of 48 months. Customers will also have an option to extend, upgrade or even buy the vehicle after the completion of the subscribed tenure.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    The available cars for the scheme include Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena outlets while the Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from the company’s premium Nexa stores. Subscribers can also pick the variants and colors of their choice and the vehicle will be registered exclusively in the name of the availing users.

    Announcing the Company’s customer-centric approach, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has received encouraging response from the customers. We have received over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of pilot launch. We are delighted to introduce the program in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance and complete maintenance. The program also provides the customers with peace of mind with 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support. We are aiming to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in 40-60 cities over a period of 2 to 3 years.”

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.69 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars