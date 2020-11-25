McLaren Artura to be brand’s new hybrid supercar; set to debut in 2021

- New McLaren Artura will go on sale in the first half of 2021

- The model will be powered by an all-new twin-turbo V6 engine

McLaren Automotive has revealed the name of its first hybrid supercar that will make its debut next year, known as the Artura. The all-new model will mark the beginning of a new era for the company and will be the marquee’s first hybrid series production supercar.

The new McLaren Artura teaser image reveals the McLaren badging on the rear profile, along with the Arutra badging, that sits in between the dual exhaust setup. Sitting behind the name plate is a honeycomb design grille. The model, upon debut, will bring along an all-new compact twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, designed to combine with an electric motor in a new hybrid powertrain. The company claims that the new engine also has the additional attraction of improved torque response at low engine speeds to deliver scintillating acceleration. The Artura can also run on electric power alone if one so wishes.

The new McLaren Artura will be the first car to be built on an all-new platform architecture optimised for electrification, designed and manufactured in the UK at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre. Taking a cue from its history in the motorsport section, the additional mass of the hybrid system has been largely offset by the application of weight-saving technologies throughout the chassis, body, and powertrain. Additionally, the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at the heart of the Artura is said to give the model a class-leading weight advantage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive, said, “Every element of the Artura is all-new, from the platform architecture and every part of the high-performance hybrid powertrain, to the exterior body, interior, and cutting-edge driver interface. It draws on decades of McLaren experience in pioneering super-lightweight race and road car technologies to bring all of our expertise in electrification to the supercar class.”