Datsun India introduces discount offers on Redi-GO, GO and GO+

-Discount benefits are available across the range

-Medical professionals can avail of an exclusive benefit of Rs 5,000

A few Datsun dealers across the country are providing several discount offers on the entire range of products. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discount, year-end discount, exchange bonus and special corporate discounts for medical professionals.

Discount offer on the car manufacturer’s smallest iteration - Redi-GO includes a cash discount of Rs 7,000, exchange and year-end benefit of Rs 15,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively. Medical professionals to get an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on their new purchase.

Customers interested in buying the Datsun GO and GO+ can opt for a year-end discount of Rs 11,000 on both the cars. Datsun G0 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000. Whereas, the Datsun GO+ can be bought with exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 individually. Notably, these two models do not offer any corporate discounts for medical fraternity.

All the offers are available at the dealership level and valid only till 30 November, 2020. The amounts of discount may also vary depending upon the variant and stock of the models. To aid you in making a buying decision, click here to view our first drive review of the Datsun GO and Datsun GO+.