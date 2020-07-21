Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol launching soon: What to expect?

July 21, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- To be powered by 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol SHVS engine 

- Available in manual and automatic options

- To be launched in India on 5 August 

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki will launch the BS6 compliant S-Cross in India on 5 August. Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol commenced on 22 May. The production model was last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The biggest change here is the BS6 compliant petrol SHVS mild hybrid system, while visually it resembles the recently discontinued diesel variant. 

Under the hood, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque, and comes with Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid. This dual-battery mild-hybrid system comes with an integrated starter generator. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and four-speed torque converter automatic option.

As for the interior, the S-Cross petrol will get the latest information system along with the coloured multi-information display in the top-spec variant. The safety feature list in the petrol S-Cross includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt alert, speed alert and reversing parking sensors as standard. 

It is believed that the upcoming Maruti Suzuki petrol will be available in three variants. The company is yet to reveal the variant-wise details and more details regarding the same will be known post its official launch in the country.

