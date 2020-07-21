Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Is this the Renault Triber rivalling Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seven seater?

Is this the Renault Triber rivalling Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seven seater?

July 21, 2020, 06:16 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
402 Views
Write a comment
Is this the Renault Triber rivalling Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seven seater?

- Looks like an extended version of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

- Expected to get the third row of seats

- Likely to be launched in India sometime next year

Maruti Suzuki has time and again denied the possibility of a seven-seat version of the Wagon R. However, a mystery test mule of what looks like a stretched version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was spotted recently in Delhi NCR.

Judging by the spy shots, the test prototype has an extended C-pillar and longer overhangs. Which means, the Wagon R seven-seater is expected to be a few centimetres longer than the regular model, which measures 3,655mm in length. The car also appears to have a larger rear door and bumper (especially where the hatch closes). It also gets 15-inch alloys that are similar to the one's found in the Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

We can also spot touchscreen infotainment inside the cabin. However, the car is also likely to feature a single-zone automatic climate control system. The Wagon R seven-seater could feature updates to its fascia with tweaked headlamps and bumper, along with LED taillights and redesigned rear bumper.

If this indeed is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seven-seater, then it will feature a third row of seats, similar to the Renault Triber and Datsun Go+, which could be ideal for children or small adults. In any case, we don't expect the Wagon R seven-seater to be longer than four meters in length. This will allow Maruti Suzuki to take advantage of the excise duty benefits applicable to sub-four-meter cars.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Rear Three Quarter

Although mechanical details aren’t available yet, we expect the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seven-seater to be powered by a 1.2-litre K-series petrol motor, coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. It could also get an AMT as an option. The Wagon R seven-seater is expected to go on sale in India sometime next year. It is also likely to be launched in Indonesia, a market famous for compact MPVs.

Image Source

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seven seater
  • Wagon R seven seater
