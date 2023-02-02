Maruti Suzuki Fronx gathers over 5500 bookings

- To be launched in Q1 of 2023

- Bookings open for a token amount of Rs 11,000

Unveiled on 12 January 2023 at the Auto Expo 2023, the compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki, Fronx, has already gathered over 5,500 bookings before its official launch. The manufacturer is expected to launch the crossover in the Q1 of FY2023-24. Moreover, the Fronx had gathered over 2,500 bookings within the first 10 days of its debut.

Under the hood, the Fronx is available in two gasoline engine options. The 1.2-litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT transmission. On the other hand, the new 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine belts out 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque and is paired either with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

It is offered in five variants namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. Interested customers can choose the crossover from six monotone and three dual-tone options. The monotone colour options include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. The dual-tone colour options include Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof.

The key feature highlights include the nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ with Arkamys-powered surround sense, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, dual-tone interior theme, paddle shifters in automatic variant, wireless charging, hill hold assist and rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD, and brake assist.