    Maruti Suzuki emerges as the highest exporter of passenger vehicles in Q1 of FY’2021-22

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Maruti Suzuki exported 45,056 units in the first quarter of the current fiscal year

    - Hyundai and Kia India emerge as the second and third largest exporters with 29,882 units and 12,448 units, respectively 

    The country’s largest vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has also emerged as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles in India in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022 (Q1 of FY’2021-22). Prior to Q1 of FY’2020-21, Hyundai held the coveted title of being the highest exporter in India. Maruti Suzuki exported 45,056 units in the first quarter of the current fiscal year to claim a market share of 35.45 per cent. In the same period, Hyundai exported 29,881 units to emerge as the second largest exporter with a market share of 23.51 per cent. 

    Kia India emerged as the third largest exporter in Q1 of FY’2021-22 with 12,448-unit exports holding a market share of 9.79 per cent. Hyundai has registered its highest drop in export of 7.52 per cent in the Q1 of the current financial year, while Kia India witnessed 3.60 per cent drop in exports. Volkswagen takes fourth place with 11,566-unit exports with a market share of 9.10 per cent. 

    Although the second wave of COVID-19 resulted in second round of lockdown being announced across several states, its impact on the auto sector has been far lesser as compared to the same period last year. The positive growth in exports can be attributed to mass vaccinations and protocols being followed across the production facilities in the country. Going forward, we expect to see a growth in both domestic and export figures in the months to come.

     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Nexa gathers 1.4 million customers in six years

