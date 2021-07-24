CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Nexa gathers 1.4 million customers in six years

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,591 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Nexa gathers 1.4 million customers in six years

    - The Nexa sub-brand comprises a total of five models

    - Over 380 outlets in more than 234 cities

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the Nexa premium chain of showrooms in July 2015 to provide a premium and unique car buying experience to the customers. In its sixth year now, the carmaker has retailed over 1.4 million vehicles under its new sub-brand. Presently, over 380 Nexa outlets cover more than 234 cities across the country. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexa outlet was launched on 23 July, 2015 with the S-Cross being the first model. In the same year, it was accompanied by the Baleno hatchback with the lineup further growing by the inclusion of the Ignis and the Ciaz in 2017. The XL6 MPV was added to the portfolio in August, 2019 taking the range to a total of five models. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Front View

    All the models under Nexa are also available on a subscription basis in a total of 19 cities and you can know more about it here. To know the ongoing discount offers on all Nexa and Arena models this month, click here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by innovation, NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences. It is our constant endeavour to keep reinventing to deliver the NEXA experience to ever-evolving customers in the field of automobile and lifestyle. With over 380 showrooms across country, NEXA has helped us attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering a Maruti Suzuki vehicle. The milestone of six years and 1.4million customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us, over the years.”

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.97 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons
    youtube-icon

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

    ByCarWale Team07 Nov 2019
    373199 Views
    362 Likes

