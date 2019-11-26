Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates 38 lakh sales over 15 years

November 26, 2019, 03:54 PM IST by Santosh Nair
Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates 38 lakh sales over 15 years

- Alto has been leading the competitive entry segment with its superior fuel efficiency, sheer practicality and the option of a CNG variant

- Reportedly India's only car to achieve this milestone

Maruti Suzuki has just announced that its brand ‘Alto’ now has over 38 lakh delighted Indian families. 

Maruti has consistently upgraded the design and technology in its Alto, while also ensuring the affordability factor. The new Alto is India's first BS6 compliant entry segment car, and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.05kmpl. With the company’s wide service network, the Alto also provides an excellent ownership experience to customers.

Exterior

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), said, 'At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to listen to our customers and bring innovations in products to meet their evolving demands. Nearly 54% of Alto customers are first time car buyers. Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc, while maintaining the affordability.”

Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.55 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.7 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.21 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.53 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.37 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.5 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.33 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.37 Lakhs onwards

