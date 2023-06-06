CarWale
    Maruti Jimny to be launched in India tomorrow

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Jimny to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Available in a single powertrain and two transmission options

    - Can be had in two variants 

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to announce the prices of the Jimny in the country tomorrow. The SUV was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Maruti Fronx and is offered in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha. To date, the manufacturer has already gathered over 30,000 bookings for the five-door Jimny. 

    Maruti Jimny interior and features:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    As for the interior, the Jimny gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rectangular black dashboard, circular AC vents, steering-mounted controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, near-flat reclinable front seats, and luggage hook screw holes. It still gets an old-school analogue dial, a boxy cabin, and despite being a four-door, it only gets four seats.

    Maruti Jimny colours:

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be had in five monotone and one dual-tone colour options. The monotone colours include Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and Sizzling Red. The dual-tone, on the other hand, includes a Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof. 

    Maruti Jimny engine and specifications:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Shot

    Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that belts out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque when paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter sending power to all four wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low range gearbox.

    Maruti Jimny first drive review:

    We have driven the Maruti Jimny and you can read our first drive review here.

