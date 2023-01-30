Maruti Grand Vitara CNG variant arrives at dealerships

- Prices of the Grand Vitara CNG start at Rs 12.85 lakh

- The CNG version of the mid-size SUV was launched on 6 January

Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG-powered version of the Grand Vitara on 6 January, with prices starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of the mid-size SUV has now begun arriving at local dealerships.

As seen in the images here, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG version is the Delta variant. It receives features such as 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki Connect telematics, engine start-stop button, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, and automatic climate control.

Under the hood, the Grand Vitara CNG version is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine generating 103bhp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode. In CNG mode, the model produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. Mated to a five-speed manual unit, the mid-size SUV is claimed to return a mileage of 26.6km/kg.

