    Maruti Grand Vitara CNG variant arrives at dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Grand Vitara CNG variant arrives at dealerships

    - Prices of the Grand Vitara CNG start at Rs 12.85 lakh

    - The CNG version of the mid-size SUV was launched on 6 January

    Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG-powered version of the Grand Vitara on 6 January, with prices starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of the mid-size SUV has now begun arriving at local dealerships.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Open Boot/Trunk

    As seen in the images here, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG version is the Delta variant. It receives features such as 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki Connect telematics, engine start-stop button, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, and automatic climate control.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Grand Vitara CNG version is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine generating 103bhp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode. In CNG mode, the model produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. Mated to a five-speed manual unit, the mid-size SUV is claimed to return a mileage of 26.6km/kg.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
