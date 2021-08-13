Mahindra XUV700 to get a custom-made sound system from Sony

- Will be fitted with a 12-speaker stereo system

- To have four different sound modes

The unveiling of the much-anticipated Mahindra XUV700 is now just two days away. Before the carmaker takes the covers off the three-row SUV, it has been revealed that the XUV700 will be fitted with a custom-made 3D sound system by Sony.

The XUV700 will be equipped with a 445-watt, 13 channel DSP amplifier, and 12-speaker stereo system with ‘Sound Building Blocks’ technology. End result? An immersive audio experience that can be customised from a choice of four sound modes – Stage, Party, Breezy, and Immersive 3D. The audio from different stereo sources like radio, online streaming, USB, and mobile phones will be processed to have a 3D outcome. Sony states that the system comes with DSEE technology that helps in enhancing the sound quality of compressed audio files for maintaining volume and tonal balance at any speed of the vehicle to minimise the influence of external noise.

Besides this, the XUV700 will feature a dual-screen configuration commanded by a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. The cabin will boast a beige and black theme with leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, an air purifier, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, it has always been our endeavour to ensure that the latest technologies are available to our customers. We are excited to collaborate with Sony to present the XUV700 as India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt 3D sound system that will set a new benchmark in cabin acoustics. Our customers can enjoy the rich, spacious cabin acoustics for a truly immersive audio experience while on the road.”