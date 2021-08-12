2021 Audi RS5 Sportback - All you need to know

Inspired by the mid-‘80s iconic Audi, the new RS5 Sportback is the epitome of wicked performance and striking looks. This four-door coupé with one the beefiest six-cylinders is based on the standard A5 saloon while having a unique character of its own. Audi has launched the RS5 Sportback in India and is offering the swankier sedan at an early-bird price of Rs 1.04 crore (ex-showroom). Let us dive deeper into its details.

Design

The RS5’s design blends modern and traditional styles, as it is an avant-garde sedan that resembles the RS6 and the RS7, along with touches that remind one of the Audi Sport quattros from 1984 and the original quattro from 1980. Arguably, the RS5 Sportback is the pinnacle of Audi in terms of the brand’s design philosophy.

To put it simply, the RS5 Sportback bears a little resemblance to the Audi Sport quattro with its thin horizontal bar-shaped air vent above the larger signature grille. Also, the pentagonal sections in the bumper hide two bigger air vents with integrated air curtains. Moving on, the three-quarter profile of this sedan reveals bulged wheel arches that are wider by 15mm while there are extended side skirts too. Moreover, apart from the slanted roofline, the boot end has a gradual curve with an integrated rear lip spoiler. Meanwhile, the fancy rear bumper constantly reminds you of the RS7 and the RS6. Besides that, as standard equipment, the RS5 comes with a set of matrix LED headlights with dynamic turn signals, LED taillights, and 19-inch RS alloy wheels.

Interior

The dark interior has been upholstered in a combination of rich Alcantara and leather. In addition to that, the RS-specific equipment gives it a classy touch. In particular, Audi has provided RS front sports seats, a steering wheel, aluminium pedal shifters, and stainless-steel pedals as well as a footrest.

The typical Audi fascia features an Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus setup that comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen which is a little tilted towards the driver. However, these displays have additional advantages over the standard A5’s unit. For instance, the RS Monitor in the central information display shows extra details about engine and transmission temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, quattro sport differential, and tyre pressure as well as temperature. On the other hand, the digital driver unit provides information about torque output, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, G-forces, and more importantly RS-exclusive accelerations figures and lap timings.

Features

For driving enthusiasts, Audi offers two RS-exclusive modes - RS1 and RS2. Additionally, as standard, the high-performance sedan gets Taut RS sport suspension that includes coil springs and three-level adjustable dampers, which keeps the vehicle stable at high speeds while dampers also reduce the roll and pitch when the car is travelling faster around corners.

Audi has also outfitted the all-wheel-drive with quattro central self-locking differential which considerably enhances the urgently required power delivery between front and rear axle based on the driving condition. For example, the differential is very biased towards the rear-axle, as it sends 40 per cent to the front while 60 per cent to the rear wheels. In wet and slippery conditions, the system swiftly reacts to deliver up to 70 per cent to the front wheels and up to 85 per cent to the rear.

Apart from that, there is three-zone temperature control, a 10-speaker, 180-watt sound system, six airbags, auto-dimming, and heated side-view mirrors.

Engine and Transmission

A familiar six-cylinder motor that also powered the previous RS5 Sportback continues to power the latest RS5 model. The mighty 2,894cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol is fully capable of making a staggering 444bhp between 5,700rpm and 6,700rpm and an impressive 600Nm with a wide torque range from 1,900rpm to 5,000rpm. To add more to its credibility, the RS5 weighs just under 1,800kg, can cover the zero to 100kmph distance in just 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 250kmph.