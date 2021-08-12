Hyundai i20 N Line to be unveiled in India on 24 August

- To be powered by a1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that generates 118bhp/172Nm

- To get sporty cosmetic highlights

Hyundai will unveil the production-ready version of the i20 N Line in India on 24 August, 2021. The sportier iteration of the i20, is expected to be launched in September. Based on leaked data, it is believed that the upcoming i20 N Line will be available in two variants – N6 and the N8. Moreover, the upcoming i20 N Line is expected to be based on the top-spec Asta variant.

Mechanically, the i20 N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that generates 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The iMT unit will be standard, while the DCT unit will be limited to the top-spec N8 variant. Visually, the i20 N Line will get sporty cosmetic details in the form of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, sporty bumper elements, prominent rear diffuser, dual exhaust tailpipe, and sporty colour options with a contrasting roof. As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to feature sports seats with contrasting red stitching to accentuate its sporty character.

The variant-wise feature list is expected to be known post the official unveiling. In terms of pricing, the i20 N Line is expected to attract a premium over the current model. Earlier in the day we revealed leaked specifications for the Hyundai i20 N Line, to learn more about it, click here.