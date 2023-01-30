Mahindra XUV400 receives 10,000+ bookings

- Available in two variants

- Deliveries to begin from March 2023

Mahindra started bookings for the XUV400 against a token amount of Rs 21,000 a few days ago. And, over the extended Republic Day weekend, the electric SUV crossed a milestone of 10,000 plus bookings across 34 cities in India.

Launched earlier this month, the Mahindra XUV400 is priced at an introductory Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 bookings. It is offered in two variants including, EL and EC. The deliveries for the EL variant will begin in March 2023 while the EC variant will be delivered during the upcoming Diwali festive season.

Recently, the XUV400 entered the India book of records by setting a new record for the maximum distance covered by an EV in a single day in sub-zero temperatures. It covered a distance of 751km in 24 hours.

