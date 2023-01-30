Seeing Our People Grow Is A Great Motivation: Geetha Baskaran

Coimbatore-based Suba Plastics is on an expansion mode now, as the company is looking to spread its wings beyond the automotive domain to new segments such as aviation, energy, medical applications and even toys.

Presently the company makes engineering plastic parts under sub-categories including wiper and starter motor gears, power windows, engine pulleys, oil filters, chain tensioners and machined stems. The company is a Tier-1 supplier to TVS Motor Company and Tier-2 to BorgWarner, Bosch, Comstar, Inteva, Lucas-TVS, Johnson Electric and others. It also exports to companies in the Americas, Asia and Europe.

The Director of the company, Geetha Baskaran’s higher education in chemistry and her research in Conducting Polymers like Polyaneline - used in several applications, including batteries, is helping to find new avenues for growth.

Suba is now developing engineering plastic parts by moulding PEEK (polyether ether ketone), a tough and expensive material which retails at about INR 12,000 per kg. PEEK is used to make parts for demanding applications such as bearings, pistons, pumps, compressor plate valves and cable insulations. Since it is compatible with ultra-high vacuum applications, Suba is exploring the idea of making parts used in medical applications.

Since joining the company in 1991, when the factory had just a couple of semi-automatic machines, the company has now evolved to a position to support customers with parts developed from concept in a short turnaround time. It is known for manufacturing engineering plastic gears.

Geetha is keen to substitute any part made of wood or metal with plastics. It all began with her determination to do something different from others. Her family extended great support. “Without them, I couldn’t have entered the industry. My mother and my mother-in-law were entrepreneurs; they motivated me to do things differently,” says Geetha.

“I always think positively and think that I can do it. When I appoint women, I ask them to think positively and motivate them. Seeing our people grow is one more motivation for me. The key motivating factor is to make a difference in what I do. I don’t want to get into making products that can be easily replicated,” she says.

Talking about women, she believes that they can face any challenge and come up in life. Women coming to manufacturing is good; they must plan well and balance work and personal life, which is key, she adds.