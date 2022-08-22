Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied testing; likely to be launched soon

- Will get the new brand logo

- Expected to be launched soon

While the electric XUV400 is expected to be launched early next month, Mahindra has also concurrently started working on the facelift of the XUV300compact SUV. As per a leaked picture on the web, the XUV300 was spotted with subtle cosmetic changes.

The test mule was painted in Napoli Black exterior shade with a contrasting white colour roof. The changes are likely to be concentrated at the front with a revised front grille and reprofiled bumper. However, the updates will be subtle retaining the headlamp and fog casing.

On the side is the new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels along with black roof rails. The SUV continues to get the black cladding around the wheel arches, a flat roofline, and turn indicators on ORVMs. The rear remains to be identical to the outgoing model with the only change being the twin peaks logo on the tailgate. Moreover, the W8 badge at the rear has been redone in red colour.

In Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra showcased the XUV300 Sportz edition with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It remains to be seen if the automaker introduces the 128bhp version of the XUV300 petrol with the facelift. Presently, the Mahindra XUV300 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and AMT gearboxes.

Image Source