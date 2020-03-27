Mahindra to offer uninterrupted service support amid Coronavirus pandemic

- Mahindra urges customers to use digital convenience platform 'With You Hamesha' for vehicle related needs

- Scheduled maintenance services and warranty renewals to be honoured despite validity expiration

Mahindra has revealed that the company will continue to actively engage with customers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The brand has also promised customers that any missed deadlines during the current situation on scheduled maintenance services and warranty renewals will be honoured and would be considered in the most customer-centric manner.

In view of the current situation, Mahindra Customer Care, through their social media platforms, have urged owners to engage with the company through its Twitter handle, chat support and e-mail for any queries or requests. Limited lines of Mahindra’s toll-free number have been kept alive with employees working from their homes and providing resolutions remotely. Roadside assistance services have also been kept active by the company.

Mahindra Customer Care has also requested customers to utilise its digital platform, ‘With You Hamesha’ (WYH), for their vehicle-related needs. With You Hamesha is an after-sales digital offering, available on web and mobile platforms for Android and iOS users. Customers can purchase extended warranty (shield), enroll into Road Side Assistance program and resolve their queries on chat support. The platform also offers features like viewing vehicle service history, checking service cost, locating a nearby dealer and raising an SOS request.

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We at Mahindra understand the responsibility to ensure uninterrupted customer engagement, especially during such challenging times. In such times, technology has proved to be a boon in assisting the needs of our customers. We encourage our customers to actively stay connected with us through the With You Hamesha digital platform. We assure customers of our continued assistance during these difficult times and hope these initiatives will help assuage any concerns they would have regarding their vehicles.”