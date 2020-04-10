Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra ramps up support measures for COVID-19 relief

April 10, 2020, 02:08 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Mahindra ramps up support measures for COVID-19 relief

- Face shields being assembled at its MP plant

- In addition to the ones made at Mumbai plant

- Carmaker also providing additional help

With the number of Coronavirus cases increasing in India, everyone is trying to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in every possible way. Mahindra too has been on the forefront and come up with new initiatives to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Mahindra and Mahindra's plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh has started assembling face shields. This is in addition to the face shields that the company started making last month at its Kandivli factory in Maharashtra. These are based on a Ford Motor Corporation design. The new shields will be supplied to medical representatives and responders who are out there combating the spread of this pandemic.

What's more, the same Mahindra factory in MP is not only assembling face shields, but also serving over 1,000 meals from its kitchen. It was just last month when the company developed an automated low-cost ventilator's prototype within two days. Then, the Mahindra resorts are also being offered as medical care facilities whenever there is a need.

Mahindra has increased its relief efforts in whatever way they can. And, it's good to see everyone is working together to help fight this global crisis. Many automobile manufacturers have come up with different measures and ways to stop the spread of the pandemic. It will indeed help the government, local authorities and eventually the people whose lives are at risk.

