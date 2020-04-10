Please Tell Us Your City

Can a 'hot' VW T-Roc GTE work in India?

April 10, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Can a 'hot' VW T-Roc GTE work in India?

- MQB platform has electrification capabilities

- Promises exceptional combination of output and frugality 

Although the T-Roc may be pricey option in our market with a price tag of Rs 19.99 lakh, it is an SUV that looks special, with a lot of tech, is reasonably spacious and is powered by a 148bhp TSI motor that claims to be fuel efficient too. 

Amidst all this, VW’s head of plug-in hybrid operations has hinted to reporters that a nippy and frugal plug-in iteration of the T-Roc may be in the pipeline. You see, the MQB platform that the T-Roc is based on, is already capable of plug-in hybridisation.

If you were wondering about the powertrain, VW could go the Golf route. A 1.4-litre turbocharged TSI engine that’s coupled to an electric motor to make around 242bhp. This would allow it to slot between the 296bhp T-Roc R and the 187bhp 2.0 TSI version in the international market. 

But what about our Indian market? The T-Roc is already a CBU currently, and if the T-Roc proves to change the sales-tides in its favour here, the company could try to bring in the plug-in hybrid version via the same route. This would favourably kick-in VW’s electric innings for our country too.

After all, isn’t the plug-in hybrid route the true path for an all-EV goal? And what better body-style to start one off with than an SUV. Moreover, this model will be frugal to run since the battery-pack will offer a range of 64km. This may not be mean much to most. But picture this. Those who have access to charging and have fewer kilometres to commute, can almost run their car with minimal petrol expenses.

So, do you think that the T-Roc GTE plug-in hybrid can become a reality in India? Firstly, VW needs to sell a lot of cars to its target consumer; affluent women who are in their thirties and forties. Then, once the T-Roc becomes hugely popular, the company could take the final call. 

On a personal note though, given the right price, and under such no-fuel lockdown situations, who wouldn’t mind heading to the groceries in a plug-in hybrid T-Roc? Call me pessimistic, if you may!

  • Volkswagen
  • electric
  • Volkswagen T-Roc
  • T-Roc
  • plug-in hybrid
Volkswagen T-Roc Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 24.96 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 23.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.98 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 24.18 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 22.29 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards

