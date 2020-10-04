Mahindra Thar launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Mahindra Thar has been launched in India in two variants – the AX Series and the LX Series. The AX Series offers modest set of features without compromising on Thar’s ability, while the LX Series is a feature rich version. The new Thar is available in six colour options – rocky beige, aquamarine, mystic copper, red rage, napoli black, and galaxy grey. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Mahindra Thar.

What’s good about it?

Mahindra’s Thar has earned its reputation over the years for its rugged off-road potential and the new model now takes it to the next level. The new Mahindra Thar offers a petrol engine option for the first time alongside a diesel engine option. The vehicle now gets a four-wheel-drive system as standard. Moreover, the off-road SUV has a water wading depth of 650mm along with an approach and departure angle of 41.2 degree and 36 degree, respectively. Customers can choose between hard-top, convertible top, and soft top options.

What’s not so good?

The new Mahindra Thar is currently available in a two-door format, which is particularly inconvenient for rear-seat passengers in the four-seat layout. Safety features like ESP with rollover mitigation, brake locking differential, speed sensing front door locks, and anti-theft alarm are exclusively available in the LX trim options. Furthermore, the six-seat soft-top version is limited to a manual transmission.

Best variant to buy?

For the customers seeking a four-seat version of the Thar, the LX variant is a good option to consider. The feature-loaded LX variant is available in hard top and convertible top options, and can be had with either manual or automatic transmission options. While for customers seeking a six-seat option, the AX variant is available with a manual transmission in both petrol and diesel guise.

Specification

Petrol

2.0-litre Manual - 150bhp at 5,000rpm and 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm

2.0-litre Automatic - 150bhp at 5,000rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,500-3,000rpm

Six-speed manual transmission and six-speed torque converter

Diesel

2.2-litre mHawk - 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm between 1,600-2,800rpm

Six-speed manual transmission and six-speed torque converter

Did you know?

Deliveries for the new Mahindra Thar will commence from 1 November. The SUV boasts of a segment-first electric driveline disconnect function for a seamless transition from 4x2 to 4x4 mode.