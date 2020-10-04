CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG ZS EV introduced in 10 new cities; bookings open

    MG ZS EV introduced in 10 new cities; bookings open

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    192 Views
    MG ZS EV introduced in 10 new cities; bookings open

    The MG ZS EV was launched in January this year

    - The model is available in two variants including Excite and Exclusive

    MG Motor India has introduced the ZS EV in 10 new cities beginning this month. The model, which was launched in the country back in January, was initially offered only in five cities. In May, the company extended the offering to six more cities, details of which are available here.

    Beginning 1 October, 2020, the MG ZS EV is available in 10 new cities that include Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Vishakhapatnam, Dehradun, Nagpur, Agra, Aurangabad, and Indore. Bookings for the model in these regions have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000. We have driven the ZS EV and you can read our review here.

    MG ZS EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The MG ZS EV is offered in two variants that include Excite and Exclusive. The model is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. It can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds, while the battery is claimed to return a range of 340kms in a full charge. Charging options include a standard AC charger and a 50 kW DC fast charger that enable the battery to be charged in six to eight hours and 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes for the former and latter respectively.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 20.82 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 22.66 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 23.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.49 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 24.24 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    ₹ 75.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 8th October 2020
    All Upcoming Cars