MG ZS EV introduced in 10 new cities; bookings open

The MG ZS EV was launched in January this year

- The model is available in two variants including Excite and Exclusive

MG Motor India has introduced the ZS EV in 10 new cities beginning this month. The model, which was launched in the country back in January, was initially offered only in five cities. In May, the company extended the offering to six more cities, details of which are available here.

Beginning 1 October, 2020, the MG ZS EV is available in 10 new cities that include Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Vishakhapatnam, Dehradun, Nagpur, Agra, Aurangabad, and Indore. Bookings for the model in these regions have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000. We have driven the ZS EV and you can read our review here.

The MG ZS EV is offered in two variants that include Excite and Exclusive. The model is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. It can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds, while the battery is claimed to return a range of 340kms in a full charge. Charging options include a standard AC charger and a 50 kW DC fast charger that enable the battery to be charged in six to eight hours and 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes for the former and latter respectively.