    • Home
    • News
    Mahindra organises a 14-day specialised service camp

    Mahindra organises a 14-day specialised service camp

    Ninad Ambre

    Mahindra organises a 14-day specialised service camp
    • Mahindra M-Plus clinic begins today
    • Service initiative for car body repair and makeover jobs
    • Scheduled from 5-18 October, 2020, pan-India

    Mahindra and Mahindra has started its M-Plus body repair and paint clinic today that will go on till 18 October, 2020. This service camp will encompass all repair and makeover requirements of Mahindra passenger car owners.

    The carmaker says this service initiative will provide a car makeover service to gear up for the festive season. It will help Mahindra car owners give their vehicle a new look at discounted rates. All their car body repair and paint requirements will be catered to during this camp. They can book an appointment through various mediums like a toll-free helpline, an app, website, etc.

    Mahindra Marazzo Front view

    Additionally, Mahindra car owners will be able to choose from various offers and discounts during this period. Customers can avail a 10 per cent discount on single panel repair jobs including scratch and dent removal, paint touch up and other such services. Then, there’s 10 per cent off on spare parts and value-added services under Maxicare as well.

    This M-Plus body and paint clinic will be held across all authorised Mahindra dealerships in the country. Lest we forget, participating car owners will also be offered a free mEcoWash Foam service under their water-saving measure, which saves 259 litres of water with every car wash. Apart from this ongoing specialised makeover service, the carmaker has also held car sanitisation drives and offered various finance schemes in the past to add to the delight of customers.

