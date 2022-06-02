CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra SUV sales grow by 244 per cent in May 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    367 Views
    Mahindra SUV sales grow by 244 per cent in May 2022

    - Mahindra sold 26,632 SUV units in May 2022 as compared to 7,748 SUV unit sales in May 2021

    - Exports saw five per cent growth last month

    India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra registered SUV sales of 26,632 units in May 2022 as compared to 7,748 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 244 per cent. That said, this steep rise in sales is likely due to the relaxations in COVID-19 norms this time around as compared to the same period last year. In terms of exports, Mahindra claims to have exported 2,028 units in May 2022 as compared to 1,935 unit exports in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of five per cent. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With sales of 26,632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar. We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra. Our commercial vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact.”

    Recently, Mahindra revealed its plans to unveil its electric SUV range and you can read more about it here. Additionally, the company also announced that the much awaited eXUV300 will be launched in the country in early 2023. To read more about the Mahindra eXUV300, click here. Further, interior images of the upcoming new Scorpio-N were leaked and you can read more about it here.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep compact SUV spied
     Next 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 10,216 units in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    4956 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    4956 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra SUV sales grow by 244 per cent in May 2022