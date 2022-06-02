Mahindra SUV sales grow by 244 per cent in May 2022

- Mahindra sold 26,632 SUV units in May 2022 as compared to 7,748 SUV unit sales in May 2021

- Exports saw five per cent growth last month

India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra registered SUV sales of 26,632 units in May 2022 as compared to 7,748 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 244 per cent. That said, this steep rise in sales is likely due to the relaxations in COVID-19 norms this time around as compared to the same period last year. In terms of exports, Mahindra claims to have exported 2,028 units in May 2022 as compared to 1,935 unit exports in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of five per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With sales of 26,632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar. We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra. Our commercial vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact.”

