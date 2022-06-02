Jeep compact SUV spied

- It is expected to debut in Brazil later this year

- AWD expected to be a major highlight

The Jeep compact SUV has been spied testing in Brazil. This is Jeep's next budget offering and will find a place in the American automaker’s hierarchy below the Compass SUV. It is expected to be offered with petrol power, possibly diesel power, and more importantly all-wheel drive to stay true to the Jeep DNA.

The car is heavily camouflaged but the outline of the signature Jeep grille and headlights are both visible indicating the car’s parent company. Spy sources also suggest that this car will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Citroen C3 SUV that will arrive in India later this year but will be larger and in a more premium segment.

Jeep has launched the Compass Trail Hawk and the Meridian three-row SUV with their next and final launch for India in 2022 set to be a locally assembled version of the Cherokee SUV.

