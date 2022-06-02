CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep compact SUV spied

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    552 Views
    Jeep compact SUV spied

    - It is expected to debut in Brazil later this year

    - AWD expected to be a major highlight

    The Jeep compact SUV has been spied testing in Brazil. This is Jeep's next budget offering and will find a place in the American automaker’s hierarchy below the Compass SUV. It is expected to be offered with petrol power, possibly diesel power, and more importantly all-wheel drive to stay true to the Jeep DNA.

    The car is heavily camouflaged but the outline of the signature Jeep grille and headlights are both visible indicating the car’s parent company. Spy sources also suggest that this car will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Citroen C3 SUV that will arrive in India later this year but will be larger and in a more premium segment.

    Jeep has launched the Compass Trail Hawk and the Meridian three-row SUV with their next and final launch for India in 2022 set to be a locally assembled version of the Cherokee SUV.

    Image Source

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 18.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of launch
     Next 
    Mahindra SUV sales grow by 244 per cent in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34676 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Meridian

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 29.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 22.28 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 20.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34676 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe