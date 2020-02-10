Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Super XUV300 displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra Super XUV300 displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo

February 10, 2020, 10:23 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
15356 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra Super XUV300 displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra and Mahindra showcased an 18 car line-up at the Auto Expo including electric and concept vehicles. What also caught our attention is the Super XUV300 sharing space at the carmaker's stall along with the current production-spec XUV300.

The Super XUV300 is a rally-spec vehicle which came into inception thanks to Mahindra Adventure to participate in various Rally Championships across India. It is conceptualised and developed specially to take on the rallies with the tuned petrol and diesel engines. The cheetah-inspired design and safety features continue, in fact, it’s equipped with a roll cage and many more features essential for the rally circuit as well.

Mahindra XUV300 Interior

This vehicle also previews a unique concept to showcase the tough and rugged DNA of Mahindra vehicles. Racing driver Gaurav Gill, co-driver Musa Sherif and Amittrajit Ghosh with co-driver Ashwin Naik from the Mahindra Adventure team campaigned with the Super XUV300s in the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). Mahindra Adventure has proven and believes it will continue with its success in rallies with this Super XUV300 even in the future.

Mahindra XUV300 Exterior
  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • Super XUV300
  • Mahindra Super XUV300
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1681 Likes
111191 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2892 Likes
328794 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in