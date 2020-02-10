Mahindra Super XUV300 displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra and Mahindra showcased an 18 car line-up at the Auto Expo including electric and concept vehicles. What also caught our attention is the Super XUV300 sharing space at the carmaker's stall along with the current production-spec XUV300.

The Super XUV300 is a rally-spec vehicle which came into inception thanks to Mahindra Adventure to participate in various Rally Championships across India. It is conceptualised and developed specially to take on the rallies with the tuned petrol and diesel engines. The cheetah-inspired design and safety features continue, in fact, it’s equipped with a roll cage and many more features essential for the rally circuit as well.

This vehicle also previews a unique concept to showcase the tough and rugged DNA of Mahindra vehicles. Racing driver Gaurav Gill, co-driver Musa Sherif and Amittrajit Ghosh with co-driver Ashwin Naik from the Mahindra Adventure team campaigned with the Super XUV300s in the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). Mahindra Adventure has proven and believes it will continue with its success in rallies with this Super XUV300 even in the future.