Kia Motors India denies rumors of shifting its manufacturing facility

Kia Motors India has refuted rumours about it planning to shift its manufacturing facility from Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the Auto Expo 2020, some news websites had falsely reported about Kia planning to relocate its manufacturing base to a different facility in Tamil Nadu. However, the company has confirmed that these reports are false and baseless.

In an official statement to the media, Kia Motors has released a statement, which says, 'The recent reports about relocation of our manufacturing facility outside of Andhra Pradesh are not true. We are receiving full support from the State Government of Andhra Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kia has a long term commitment to India market and has made an investment of USD 1.1 bn in the manufacturing plant at Anantpur. We will continue to offer world class, made-in-Anantpur vehicles and innovative mobility experience to our valuable customers in India. Request consumers to refrain from reports which do not cover these facts.'