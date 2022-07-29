CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L six-seater prices start at Rs 19.19 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    734 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L six-seater prices start at Rs 19.19 lakh

    - Available in both petrol and diesel engine options 

    - Introductory prices applicable only on the first 25,000 bookings 

    The recently launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five variant options – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and the Z8L. The seven-seat layout is standard across variants, while the six-seat option is limited to the top-spec Z8L variant with introductory prices starting at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, for a limited period the six-seat version will command a premium of just Rs 20,000 over the seven-seat version. It is worth noting that introductory prices are applicable only on the first 25,000 bookings, which will commence tomorrow, from 11 am onwards. 

    The six-seater Scorpio Z8L variant is available in both petrol and diesel guise in manual as well as automatic transmission options. However, currently it does not offer a 4WD option. Some of the key feature highlights include power driver seat, 12 speaker audio by Sony, front camera, and driver drowsiness system. The SUV is available in seven colour options – Deep Forest, Everest White, Napoli Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Royal Gold, and Grand Canyon. 

    The variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the Scorpio-N six-seat Z8L variant are as follows –

    Petrol

    Manual – Rs 19.19 lakh

    Automatic – Rs 21.15 lakh 

    Diesel

    Manual – Rs 19.69 lakh 

    Automatic – Rs 21.65 lakh

