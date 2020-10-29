Mahindra eKUV 100 slated to launch in early 2021

-Expected to launch in Q1 of 2021

-eKUV 100 could be Mahindra’s answer to an affordable EV

Mahindra Electric has hinted that it could launch the eKUV 100 in the next three months. Mahindra has launched its three-wheeler cargo pickup – Treo Zor today and it has said that it is also gearing up the production of the EV and we could expect it to hit the roads early next year.

The eKUV 100 was showcased earlier in February at the Auto Expo 2020. The prototype on display looked very identical to the KUV100 NXT with some exterior highlights like body colored front grille, low resistance tyres with aerodynamically efficient wheel covers. The interiors had similar resemblance to the NXT with a dashboard mounted automatic transmission.

Mahindra had not given out any details with respect to the battery pack capacity, although it claimed a range of 147km on a single charge. The charging capability of the liquid-cooled battery from 0 to 80 percent would take about one hour. The electric motor is speculated to produce 54hp and 120Nm of torque with the power sent to the front wheels. The upcoming tech on the EV could include remote door lock/unlock, location tracking and battery status updates.

The eKUV 100 as told at the expo is expected to be introduced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If Mahindra is successful to deliver the eKUV 100 in the promised price, it could spark off a new segment of affordable EV under the 10 lakh price bracket. Currently, the only available EVs in the Indian market are the MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV and Mercedes EQC which carry a hefty price tag.