    Kia plans to relaunch the brand with a new logo in 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The new logo will represent dynamic, stylish and inventive nature of the brand 

    - Kia is focusing on electric vehicles and aims to bolster its image in the global market 

    Kia has been a strong player in global markets, and is also relatively emerging as a promising new brand in the Indian market. The South Korean car manufacturer has been on a product offensive in several important global markets. It is believed that Kia plans to relaunch the brand with a focus on being stylish, dynamic and inventive, with an all-new logo sometime early in 2021. This is called the ‘Plan S’ where S stands for ‘Shift’. 

    Media reports reveal that Kia is betting big on electric vehicles and aims to bolster its image in the global market. The company plans to have at least 11 EVs by 2025 with an investment of $25 billion for electric development. The upcoming Kia-badged EV will be based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), shared with Hyundai. It is believed that with the affordable underpinnings the EVs are likely to generate at least 20 per cent of worldwide sales by 2025. 

    The new Kia logo was last seen on the Imagine concept electric car in 2019. Back in February this year, post the patent file leak, the brand confirmed the arrival of the new logo. This new logo is expected to be seen in the production vehicles that will be launched from next year onwards. As seen in the concept, all three letters are connected to each other and it will replace the signature circular design pattern.

    Source: AN

    Kia Seltos
