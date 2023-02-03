CarWale

    Mahindra BEV Range India to be showcased on 10 February

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra BEV Range India to be showcased on 10 February

    - Production-spec Mahindra XUV.e8 to debut in December 2024

    - All Mahindra electric vehicles to use new INGLO platform

    Back in August 2022, Mahindra unveiled five electric vehicle concepts at its design studio in the UK. These EVs were classified under two electric sub-brands – XUV and BE and will enter into production in December 2024. Now, Mahindra is all set to showcase these concepts in India on 10 February. 

    While the XUV range will be the electrified version of the existing SUVs, the BE range will be developed from the ground up and will be underpinned by the INGLO skateboard platform. This architecture will be co-developed by Mahindra with Volkswagen’s MEB platform. 

    Under the XUV moniker, the brand will launch the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, of which the former is most likely the electric iteration of the XUV700 and will debut in December 2024. The BEV range will comprise BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. Each vehicle will have different body styles and battery capacities ranging from 60kWh to 80kWh with support of fast charging up to 175kW. The BEVs will also be equipped with AWD configuration, drive modes, and ADAS tech. The BE range will be introduced in October 2025. 

    Mahindra’s born electric range will also be festooned with modern tech-like edge-to-edge displays with three 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, over-the-air updates, and even a heads-up display. 

    While the first electric vehicle will only be launched by the end of 2024, Mahindra has already ventured into the EV segment in India with the launch of the XUV400. Powered by floor-placed 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery packs, the XUV400 is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh and is available in two variants – EC and EL. We have driven the XUV400, and here are our driving impressions. 

