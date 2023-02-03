Tata Tiago.EV deliveries begin across India

- Tiago.EV deliveries commence in 133 cities

- 2,000 units handed over in first batch of deliveries

Tata Motors has commenced deliveries of the first batch of 2000 Tiago.EVs. Bookings of the most affordable electric passenger car in the country have already surpassed the 20,000 units milestone in less than a month after the prices were announced. The aforementioned milestone resulted in the brand extending the introductory prices from 10,000 bookings to all 20,000 bookings.

The Tiago.EV is available with two battery pack options, including 19.2kWh and 24kWh units, with a claimed range of 250km and 315km, respectively. The model is offered in four variants, namely XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux. Customers can choose from five colours such as Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White, and Midnight Plum.

Commenting on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), said, 'The launch of the Tiago.EV was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network. The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today. With a Y-o-Y growth of 38.6 per cent in EVs (as of January 2023), we remain committed to our vision of providing customers with the best, helping make EVs accessible to all. Furthermore, we would also like to extend our gratitude to the channel partners across the country who are helping us in our journey and realizing the dream of India evolving to electric.”