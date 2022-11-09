CarWale
    Locally assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries commence in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    Locally assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries commence in India

    - The first unit delivered in Gujarat 

    - Volvo offers a two-year membership of the exclusive Tre Kronor program

    Volvo Car India has commenced deliveries of the locally assembled full-electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge. The first unit of the premium SUV was delivered in Gujarat by Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. The company is assembling the cars at its facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The XC40 Recharge is exclusively sold online directly by the company. The owners are also offered a two-year membership of the exclusive Tre Kronor program. 

    Mechanically, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors which are powered by a 78kWh battery pack that generates 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo claims that the XC40 Recharge will deliver a driving range of 418kms according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.

    Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra - Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “It is indeed a milestone for all of us at Volvo to have first India assembled pure electric XC40 Recharge luxury SUV delivered.  This delivery is historic as this not only marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030 but also will be the first car that is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model. The response to the XC40 Recharge has been really encouraging with 150 car orders received online within 2 hours of opening bookings. I am delighted to announce that we already have close to 500 advance orders with us, and we will be delivering around 100 of them before the year-end. The rest of the customers will get their cars during the next year.”

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volvo XC40 Recharge Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 59.39 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 59.78 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 59.44 Lakh
    Pune₹ 59.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 61.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 62.58 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 59.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 59.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 63.09 Lakh

