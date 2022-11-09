Tata Safari and Tata Harrier get new features

- Top-spec variants get new safety features

- Ex-showroom prices to be hiked

Tata Motors has reshuffled the feature list of both the Harrier and Safari SUVs in its line-up. The duo, which is also available in several special editions, get a handful of new features that have now been included in the higher variants of the SUVs. Read on to know more about it.

Tata Safari

Starting with the flagship SUV, the Tata Safari is available in Gold Edition, Adventure Persona, Dark Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and the most recently introduced Jet Edition. In its vanilla avatar, the Safari can be had in XE, XM, XMS, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ variants. Now, the latter two, XZ and XZ+ benefit from features that have trickled down from the Jet Edition.

For the XZ and XZA trims, there’s a wireless smartphone charger, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports in all three rows, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Moving to the XZ+ and XZA+ variants, they are now equipped with winged comfort head restraints for the second-row seats. On the safety front, the Safari benefits from a drive doze-off alert, panic brake alert, and after-impact braking.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier, too, is available in Jet, Kaziranga, and Dark special editions. Where the XZ variant now gets USB Type A and Type C charging ports in both the first and second rows, the XZS variant benefits from advanced ESP features. These include drive doze-off alert, panic brake alert, and after-impact braking.

The top-spec XZ+ variant is now loaded with disc brakes on all four wheels and gets a wireless charging pad.

There are no changes to the powertrain of both the SUVs and they continue to utilise the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill. This motor churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission.