Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

Mercedes-Benz introduced the new-generation S-Class in the country as a CBU in June. Based on strong demand for the S-Class, the company has announced its plans to introduce the locally assembled S-Class luxury sedan in India tomorrow. It is to be seen if the CKD unit will be priced considerably lower than the CBU that was introduced earlier this year.

Visually, the India assembled model will retain all the styling elements which were seen in the CBU model. The fresh styling elements include a new grille with three horizontal slats and are complemented by sleek LED headlamps. The vehicle will get the latest Driving Assistance 5.0 feature with improved functions. Moreover, the S-Class also gets the NTG7 MBUX which is believed to increase the computing performance by 50 per cent over the previous model. In terms of security, apart from the PIN, the user can also use fingerprint and voice recognition.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets Nappa leather upholstery with diamond cross stitch that accentuates the premium appeal. As for entertainment, the new S-Class offers Burmester 4D surround sound system with 30 loudspeakers and eight resonators.

Under the hood, the S-Class is available in both petrol (450 4MATIC) and diesel (400d) engine options. The petrol version is powered by a 3.0-litre engine that generates 362bhp between 5,500 – 6,100rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,600 – 4,500rpm. The petrol trim is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

The diesel version is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine which generates 326bhp between 3,600 – 4,200rpm and 700Nm of torque between 1,200 – 3,200rpm. The diesel version is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 5.4 seconds. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard on both engine options.

More details about the CKD Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be known tomorrow.