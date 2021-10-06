Nissan Magnite gets a price hike of up to Rs 17,000

- XV Premium variant gets the highest hike

- Prices of Nissan Kicks remain unchanged

Nissan India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Magnite compact SUV. Since its launch in December 2020, the Magnite has accumulated over 65,000 cumulative bookings. This is the second price hike levied by the carmaker. The quantum of increase varies across the variants and is applicable from this month.

The 1.0-litre NA petrol engine is offered in four trims – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. It produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual gearbox. The price hike for the naturally-aspirated variants is in the range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 17,000. The top-spec XV Premium and XV Premium Dual Tone get the highest price rise of Rs 17,000.

Coming to the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill, the engine can be had in three variants – XL Turbo, XV Turbo, and XV Premium Turbo with both manual and CVT gearboxes. While the lower variants receive an increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 in the ex-showroom prices, the higher ones witness a rise of Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000.

Besides this, Nissan India recently launched the Virtual Sales Advisor initiative for prospective Magnite customers. The initiative enables the buyers to avail end-to-end car buying assistance with the help of real-time interaction with the carmaker’s sales executives. To know more about it, click here.