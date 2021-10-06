CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan Magnite gets a price hike of up to Rs 17,000

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    40 Views
    Nissan Magnite gets a price hike of up to Rs 17,000

    - XV Premium variant gets the highest hike

    - Prices of Nissan Kicks remain unchanged

    Nissan India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Magnite compact SUV. Since its launch in December 2020, the Magnite has accumulated over 65,000 cumulative bookings. This is the second price hike levied by the carmaker. The quantum of increase varies across the variants and is applicable from this month. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 1.0-litre NA petrol engine is offered in four trims – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. It produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual gearbox. The price hike for the naturally-aspirated variants is in the range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 17,000. The top-spec XV Premium and XV Premium Dual Tone get the highest price rise of Rs 17,000. 

    Dashboard

    Coming to the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill, the engine can be had in three variants – XL Turbo, XV Turbo, and XV Premium Turbo with both manual and CVT gearboxes. While the lower variants receive an increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 in the ex-showroom prices, the higher ones witness a rise of Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000. 

    Besides this, Nissan India recently launched the Virtual Sales Advisor initiative for prospective Magnite customers. The initiative enables the buyers to avail end-to-end car buying assistance with the help of real-time interaction with the carmaker’s sales executives. To know more about it, click here.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Nissan Magnite Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 7th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.61 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.83 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite gets a price hike of up to Rs 17,000