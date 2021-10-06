CarWale
    India-bound BMW 3 Series facelift spotted testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The BMW 3 Series facelift or Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) gets a revised front and rear design

    - The model is also expected to get a reworked centre console and the latest iDrive 7.0 OS

    BMW is working on a facelifted version of the 3 Series, evident from the spy shots that have made their way to the web. A set of these images reveal a test mule that is partially covered in camouflage, hiding the updates that we are bound to receive.

    Up-front, the BMW 3 Series facelift will get a revised bumper, tweaked grille, and redesigned headlamps with a reworked design for the LED DRLs. Changes to the side profile, if any, aren’t visible at the moment, although the rear profile gets a refreshed bumper. A set of design changes to the tail lights cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

    Our spy photographers suggest that the new BMW 3 Series facelift will get a larger, curved display that will be slightly angled towards the driver. The new infotainment system will also house the brand’s latest iDrive 7.0 operating system. Also on offer could be new upholstery and trim options.

    Under the hood, the 2022 BMW 3 Series facelift is expected to carry on with the same powertrain options as the outgoing model, although the M340i and M340d in the six-cylinder guise are unlikely to make the cut due to the more stringent emissions norms coming into effect in the near future. What BMW could do though is to introduce these variants as four-cylinder models with some kind of electrification. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates. 

