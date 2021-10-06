Lexus ES facelift teased; India launch on 7 October

- Likely to get cosmetic updates inside out

- Will continue with the same powertrain

Lexus India is all set to launch the ES facelift in India on 7 October, 2021. The updated version of the luxury sedan made its global debut in April 2021 and will now step on Indian soil. The ES300h will receive subtle cosmetic upgrades, new upholstery, and improved tech.

On the outside, the changes are subtle and limited to a revised spindle front grille, sharper headlamp units, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Other updates are likely to be in the form of new exterior shades and upholstery. The ride quality has been upped as well with higher-rigidity rear suspension brakes and enhanced brake controllability. To know more about the ES facelift, click here.

The highlights of the current-gen ES are an electric parking brake, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone connectivity, a 10-speaker stereo system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, ten airbags, and electrically reclining rear seats.

Mechanically, the present Lexus ES300h is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid (petrol+electric) motor that puts out 176bhp and 221Nm of peak torque. The electric motor generates additional power and enables the luxury sedan to run on pure electric power.