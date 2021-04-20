CarWale
    2022 Lexus ES facelift breaks cover

    Jay Shah

    - Receives subtle cosmetic updates

    - Gets enhances safety features

    Lexus, Toyota’s luxury arm has taken the sheets off the Lexus ES facelift at the 2021 Auto Shanghai. The five-door sedan receives subtle exterior updates and new colour for the interior upholstery. 

    Visually, preserving the recognisable identity of the ES, Lexus has updated the signature spindle front grille with a new mesh pattern. The headlamps feature a redesigned compact housing integrating the triple-beam lamps that the brand likes to call BladeScan Adaptive High-Beam System. The wheels get a new design and can be had in 17 to 19-inch in size. The larger 19-inch gloss black is exclusive to the F Sport trim. Two exterior shades - Sonic Iridium and Sonic Chrome add to the existing palette. 

    On the inside, the cabin of the ES is further elevated by a new interior colour – Mauve. The grayish tone complimented by wooden inserts further heightens the luxury quotient of the sedan. Meanwhile, the F Sport gets a White and Flare-Red colour scheme with seatbacks finished in black for a sportier impression. 

    For improved visibility, the camera performance on the side-view mirrors and rear-view mirrors has been improved. The image quality is now more clear and crisp. The inclusion of a Bluetooth-activated digital key further adds to the convenience. It helps the driver to lock/unlock the car using a smartphone-installed dedicated application. 

    On the safety front, AI technologies have been further expanded to provide a smoother and assisted driving experience. The new ES comes equipped with a pre-collision system, emergency steering assist, low-speed acceleration control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and dynamic radar cruise control. 

    The higher-rigidity rear suspension braces work in tandem with improved brake controllability for more comfortable and linear ride quality. The showcased ES is likely to hit the production line sometime next year and can be expected on Indian soil in 2022.

