CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Volkswagen Polo world premiere on 22 April

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,181 Views
    2021 Volkswagen Polo world premiere on 22 April

    - Updated Polo to be digitally unveiled on 22 April, 2021

    - Changes likely to be limited to cosmetic and feature updates

    The popular hatchback from Volkswagen, the Polo is all set to get new updates. The German car manufacturer has teased the new Polo ahead of its global digital unveiling on 22 April, 2021. Currently, the company chooses to be tight-lipped about the development and technical details will be known during its official unveiling. The vehicle is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. 

    As seen in the teaser, the production model is expected to get sleek bi-LED headlamps with an illuminated LED strip running across the redesigned grille. The vehicle will get a prominent and large Volkswagen badge in the centre. The vehicle might get a distinctive paint scheme that might change colour in different lighting conditions. The side profile is expected to be more or less similar to the outgoing model and might sport redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. The rear bumper might receive mild tweaks along with a familiar tail lamp design. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the MQB AO IN platform. 

    As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to feature an updated touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity features. The dashboard layout might also be revised for a fresh appeal along with a revised upholstery. More details about the 2021 Volkswagen will be known post its official unveiling. Its India debut could possibly be sometime in 2022.

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volkswagen
    • Polo
    • Volkswagen Polo
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz A35 4MATIC - Engine, Transmission and Specs described

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.85 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Volkswagen Polo world premiere on 22 April