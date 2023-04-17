CarWale
    Lexus India opens new Meraki-inspired showroom in Pune

    Haji Chakralwale

    Lexus India opens new Meraki-inspired showroom in Pune

    - Third-of-its-kind experience centre in India

    - The carmaker is currently present in 16 cities with 23 touchpoints

    Lexus India has expanded its dealership network in India by inaugurating a new experience centre in Pune. This new dealership is inspired by the brand’s signature ‘Meraki’ style, similar to the Gurgaon and Coimbatore outlets.

    Lexus Right Front Three Quarter

    This dealership is a blend of traditional and modern creations with a design reflecting Japanese architectural elements like Genkan, Engawa, and Tatam. With this new addition, the carmaker is now present in 16 cities with 23 touchpoints across the country. Moreover, the brand recently introduced the ‘Lexus Virtual Dome’ – a state-of-the-art virtual guest experience centre hosted on its official website.

    Speaking at the event, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said “Lexus has always been in line with our guests and their preferences and staying true to Lexus’ vision of Omotenashi, we are pleased to announce the opening of our new brand space in Pune. Inspired by the Greek concept of Meraki, the Lexus experience centre in Pune is the third such inclusive brand space in India, with a unique concept that has been designed to elevate our guests' luxury journey while celebrating the unique and amazing Lexus experience”.

