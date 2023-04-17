CarWale
    Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition arrives at dealerships

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition arrives at dealerships

    - Prices start from Rs. 17.27 lakh (ex-showroom) 

    - Can be had in manual and automatic transmission options 

    A week ago, Skoda India launched a special edition of its popular sedan, the Slavia, to celebrate its first anniversary in the country. The Slavia Anniversary Edition is positioned above the top-spec Style trim and the prices start from Rs. 17.27 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 18.67 lakh for the automatic transmission(all prices, ex-showroom). 

    Skoda Slavia Right Side View

    A few notable features of the Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition include a new Lava Blue exterior paint scheme, a hexagonal grille with chrome ribs, lower chrome garnish on door panels and tailgate, and the Anniversary Edition graphic on the C-pillar. Apart from this, the sedan remains identical to the standard Skoda Slavia. 

    Under the hood, the Slavia is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox and is compatible with E20 fuel. 

    Image Source

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
