Lexus India introduces new aftersales initiatives for its patrons

- Lexus marks five years in India

- Buyback program introduced for ES 300h

Lexus India has announced a momentous milestone of five years of its presence in India. To celebrate this occasion, the luxury carmaker has introduced two new aftersales initiatives for its patrons – Buyback Promise Program and Loyalty Program.

Under the ‘Lexus Life’ initiative, the buyback program has been introduced for the Lexus ES 300h customers and promises up to 60 per cent of the residual value of the car in the luxury car market. Besides this, the loyalty program has been curated for the existing Lexus owners to upgrade to new Lexus purchases offering a host of offers, service packages, insurance, extended warranty, merchandise, and accessories.

In 2021, Lexus India introduced several other programs such as Lexus Ownership Portfolio, Lexus Pre-Owned and Lexus Leasing. While the ownership portfolio aims to offer ownerships benefits like finance, service, warranty, and roadside assistance, the pre-owned assist the Lexus owner to trade in and upgrade to a new Lexus vehicle.

Commenting on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, “Firstly, I would like to sincerely thank all our guests for their constant patronage, trust, and confidence in the Lexus brand over these five years which has made this journey a memorable one. Celebrating five years of Lexus in India with the introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guests’ faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence in the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market.”