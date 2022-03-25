Audi opens a new showroom in Kolkata

- New showroom equipped with electric car charger

- Inaugurated along with Audi Approved plus facility

- Display area includes cars from the pre-owned car business

Audi India has extended its sales network in Kolkata with the inauguration of a new showroom. This facility will house the brand’s pre-owned car business along with the provision of an electric charger.

The carmaker has tied up with Adventure Auto Car India Ltd. to open this new showroom in east India. It’s located in New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata – 700156. This facility spans across 5,500 sq. ft., boasting a 10-car display bay. Since it gets a 22kW electric charger, it’s also being called an e-tron dealership.

This new dealership and network expansion is a part of Audi India’s Strategy 2025. The carmaker says Kolkata is witnessing a growing demand for electric cars and this showroom will play an important role in catering to that demand. In fact, the first e-tron was also delivered to a customer at the inauguration of the dealership. What’s more, Audi Approved plus customers will also be able to reap benefits from this new facility.