Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy returns for limited run homage

- Pays tribute to the iconic 4x4’s enduring expedition legacy

- Only 25 units will be made

Land Rover Classic has brought back the original Defender with a production run of Works V8 Trophy for an exclusive competition at Eastnor Castle in 2021. Based on the re-engineered 2012-2016 Defender Works V8, the Trophy pays a tribute to the off-roader’s famous expedition tradition and will have a limited production run of just 25 units both in 90 and 110 body styles.

As the specification goes, Land Rover Classic has plonked the 405bhp 5.0-litre V8 into the Works V8 Trophy paired to the new eight-speed ZF automatic. Under the skin, there’s uprated suspension, steering and braking packages, while the bespoke Trophy vehicles will also get a host of additional upgrades specifically tailored for off-road use.

Bodypaint will be the unique Eastnor Yellow matching with 16-inch steel wheels. Moreover, contrasting Narvik Black paintwork will highlight the wheel arches, bonnet and rear door. The purpose-built vehicles also receive LED headlamps, a Heritage front grille, unique Land Rover Trophy badging and event participation graphics personalised for each customer. Additional all-terrain kit includes a front winch, multi-point expedition cage, roof rack, underbody protection, A-bar, raised air intake, LED spotlights and mud-terrain tyres.

On the inside, it benefits from full black Windsor leather upholstery with Recaro sports seats, a contrast yellow stitching and a bespoke Land Rover Trophy clock face by Elliot Brown. Land Rover Classic’s very own ‘Classic Infotainment System’ will be offered with integrated navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Later this year, the Defender Works V8 Trophy customers will be invited to compete in an exclusive three-day adventure at Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire – the spiritual home of Land Rover all-terrain training, testing and development. This will be the first time the customers will drive their car. On seeing their bespoke Trophy 4x4 for the first time, customers and their co-drivers will make their first marks by adding their names and country flags to the vehicle. They will then embark on a range of challenges inspired by famous global adventures and competitions spanning more than seven decades of Land Rover production.

Expert one-to-one tuition will be provided as part of the adventure to develop extreme driving techniques and skills in their vehicle, before putting their training to the test. Everyone will compete for a range of prizes, including a grand prize for the overall winner – to be announced in 2021. Prices for each Defender Works V8 Trophy start from 195,000 Pounds for the 90 in the UK.