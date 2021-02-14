India-bound Ferrari Purosangue SUV continues testing

- Ferrari Purosangue SUV expected to debut in 2022

- The model could be powered by a 3.9-litre V8 motor, while a V12 engine might be offered too

Ferrari has been working on an SUV for their line-up, with the model due to be introduced in 2022. Likely to be called the Purosangue, the SUV will go on to rival the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentyga, Aston Martin DBX, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

New spy images shared on the web give us a better look at a test-mule of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV. Still in the pre-production stage and wearing the body of the Maserati Levante, the unit gives us a peek at a few elements such as the quad-tip exhaust setups and what seems to be a longer hood at the front. The model will be based on an all-new platform, as revealed by the Italian marquee previously.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the new Ferrari Purosangue remain unknown at the moment, although reports do hint at the possibility of a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 mill under the hood. Since the SUV will be an all-new model, the chances of a full-blown V12 or any form of electrification cannot be ruled out either. It is likely that the 2021 Ferrari Purosangue SUV could also come equipped with a four-seat setup and an adjustable suspension.