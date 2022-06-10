CarWale
    Lamborghini Urus SUV surpasses 20,000 units production milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Lamborghini achieved the milestone in a period of four years

    - The SUV becomes the most produced model for the brand in the shortest time 

    The Lamborghini Urus has reached a new milestone as the SUV surpassed the 20,000 units production milestone since its market debut in 2018. The celebratory unit of the Urus is finished in the shade of Viola Mithras with black calipers and a panoramic roof, destined for a customer in Azerbaijan.

    More than 70 per cent of the initial orders collected for the Urus were received from newcomers to the brand.  The SUV has set a new high-speed record for ice-driving on Russia’s Lake Baikal and also scaled the world’s highest driveable road, India’s Umling La pass at 19,300ft. The most popular exterior Ad Personam colors on Urus are Grigio Telesto, Blu Cepheus, and Viola Pasifae. The appeal of the Graphite and Pearl capsules also attracted Lamborghini customers to the colors Nero Noctis Matt (Graphite) and Arancio Borealis (Pearl).

    The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor producing 641bhp and 850Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 350kmph. We have driven the Urus, and to read our review, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, said, “From the first moment we presented the Urus concept at Beijing motor show in 2012, to its market debut in 2018 and each year since, the Urus has proved its instant and continued appeal as a true Lamborghini, born from our super sports heritage and the world’s first Super SUV, the LM 002. The Urus is a perfect complement to our super sports model ranges, providing a luxurious and high-performance daily drive for those who identify with our authentic Italian brand.”

